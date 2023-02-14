Expand / Collapse search
Texas Brinks security guard shot during Houston mall robbery

The Brinks armored car guard in Houston was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
An armored car security guard was shot Tuesday at a Houston shopping mall during a robbery.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Willowbrook Mall, FOX Houston reported. A Brinks armored car guard was shot by a suspect, the FBI said.

The logo of a Brinks truck is seen near the logo of a Versace store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, May 21, 2013. A Brinks security guard was shot Tuesday at a Houston shopping mall. 

The logo of a Brinks truck is seen near the logo of a Versace store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, May 21, 2013. A Brinks security guard was shot Tuesday at a Houston shopping mall.  (Reuters/Fred Prouser )

The guard was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Authorities said the guard was wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of the shooting. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to Brinks. 

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash

Authorities have not released any additional information. 

