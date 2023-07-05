Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas beekeeper, 79, dies after freak fire occurs while harvesting honey: police

A White Settlement police officer and two firefighters were stung by bees at the scene

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A 79-year-old beekeeper in White Settlement, Texas, was killed while harvesting honey Wednesday morning, police say.

The man was gathering honey at a house on Vaquero Street, when a building behind the house went up in flames, according to FOX 4 Dallas. The fire broke out at around 10:15 a.m.

"The homeowner was tending to his bees to harvest honey when a fire started and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook tweeted. 

Police did not release a cause of death for the victim.

Aerial of beekeepers at scene

Three first responders were hurt by bees, but did not incur life-threatening injuries. (FOX 4 Dallas)

Authorities needed a beekeeper to arrive on the scene to control the swarming honey bees. Cook confirmed that three first responders were hurt by the insects, but they did not incur life-threatening injuries.

"A local beekeeper has arrived to assist with the swarming bees. One police officer and two firefighters were stung but will be okay," Cook stated. 

"Case remains under investigation," he added.

Debris from fire scene

The victim was harvesting honey at a house on Vaquero Street when a fire erupted Wednesday in White Settlement, Texas. (FOX 4 Dallas)

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.

White Settlement Police Department is actively investigating the situation. There are no additional details at this time.

Beekeepers working at fire scene

White Settlement Police Department is actively investigating the incident. (FOX 4 Dallas)