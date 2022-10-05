Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee toddler, infant killed by family dogs, mother in critical condition: sheriff

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy were killed when the two family dogs attacked

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A toddler and an infant were killed by family dogs in west Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday evening that two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy at their mother's home. 

Both of the children were pronounced dead at the scene while the mom was significantly injured.

The sheriff's office said she was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA MAN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING ATTACKED BY HIS OWN DOG

Police and fire personnel lined up outside the home where two children were killed in a dog attack.

Police and fire personnel lined up outside the home where two children were killed in a dog attack. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office/Screenshot of video)

The attack happened at a home in the 700 block of Sylvan Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tweet posted by the sheriff's office stated the home is near Shelby Forest State Park and south of Shoemaker-Shelby Forest Airport.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted a map showing the streets surrounding the home where the fatal attack happened.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office tweeted a map showing the streets surrounding the home where the fatal attack happened. (Shelby County Sheriffs Office/Twitter)

NASHVILLE OFFICER SUFFERS HEAD INJURY WHILE ARRESTING INTOXICATED MAN WIELDING BOX CUTTER, POLICE SAY

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's office Wednesday night, but no other details were made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives are investigating the attack.