Tennessee

Tennessee hotel owners charged after hosting fugitives in 'hide out room,' police say

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel own Super 8 and Mountain Inn in Monteagle, Tennessee

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
The owners of a hotel in Tennessee were arrested Tuesday after authorities say the pair hid fugitives in the building.

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel, who own the Super 8 and Mountain Inn in Monteagle, allegedly lied to police about the whereabouts of wanted individuals during an investigation on July 18, the Monteagle Police Department said.

Two officers had been conducting surveillance on the rear of the hotel due to "high drug transition" in the area and spotted two individuals on a balcony, police said. The officers identified the individuals as having felony warrants out of Franklin County.

Officers chased the wanted suspects on foot and quickly took them into custody.

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel were each charged with making false reports to police officers after lying about fugitives who were residing at their hotel, authorities said. (Monteagle Police Department )

Investigators later found that the hotel had a "hide out room on the corner of the building" and determined that was where the fugitives had been living, police said.

super 8 mountain inn

The Super 8 Mountain Inn in Monteagle, Tennessee, was hosting fugitives in a "hide out room," authorities said. (Google Maps)

"Both Patel subjects had been advised multiple times about the wanted suspects and had lied to officers about their residence at the hotel," the department said.

Dakshaben Patel and Harshil Patel were each charged with making false reports to police officers, a felony.