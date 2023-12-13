Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Oakland residents increasingly buying bulletproof glass due to rise in violent crime, theft: report

Violent crime in Oakland is up 21% between 2022 and 2023, per police

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Oakland officials tell residents to use air horns to deter crime Video

Oakland officials tell residents to use air horns to deter crime

Former San Francisco mayoral candidate Richie Greenberg joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss violent crime concerns in the California Bay Area.

In Oakland, California, one business is seeing an upsurge in requests for "bulletproof glass," according to a local news report.

"The bulletproof glass is 3/8th inch all the way to 2.5 inches, general manager of East Bay Glass, Joshua Pratchard, told ABC7 News. 

"Video from manufacturer Armitek, which provides glass to Easy Bay Glass and installers across the country, shows how multiple shots aren't enough to penetrate the product," the report continued. 

SAN FRANCISCO WOMAN ALLEGEDLY LINKED TO FATAL STABBING OF CASH APP FOUNDER HAS DUI CHARGES DISMISSED

Broken glass and police lights split image

In Oakland, California, one business is seeing an upsurge in requests for "bulletproof glass," according to ABC7 News.  (Adobe Stock // Fox 32 Chicago)

Oakland residents have been subject to a rise in violent crime and theft across the Bay Area, with smash-and-grab robberies and reports of assaults on employees have been soaring. According to Oakland police, the city’s entire violent crime category increased 21% between 2022 to 2023.

"We are asking for public safety measures from all different government levels, city, county, state and federal governments," Carl Chan, president of Oakland Chinatown's Chamber of Commerce, said during a strike in September.

"It feels like another pandemic," Sarah Ryan, managing partner of Mexican restaurant Calavera, told Fox News Digital. "We're calling for people to come in and visit our business so that we can stay in business. We are on a street that should be bustling all the time, and the foot traffic is just gone."

WOMAN BREAKS DOWN CRYING IN FRONT OF CALIFORNIA 7-ELEVEN WHERE HER FATHER WAS SHOT DEAD BY CRIMINAL: REPORT

San Francisco Crime

Pratchard told ABC7 News that while the rise in crime was helpful for his business, the resulting loss in law and order a "double-edged sword." (iStock)

ABC7 News has also covered stories of violent crime in the Bay Area. "In September, a mother of two was killed as she slept when stray bullets were fired into her home in the Laurel neighborhood," the outlet wrote. 

"A man who requested anonymity says a bullet flew into his apartment Sunday, moments after he and his partner moved in. Around a dozen rounds also went through a vehicle and home along MacArthur Boulevard on Monday."

"It's just sad the condition the community has gone in," Pratchard said, also giving the cost of bulletproof glass.

"It's roughly $100 to $120 a square foot," he continued. "There's glass that goes up to $350 a square foot. That is not with the installation."

Pratchard told ABC7 News that while the rise in crime was helpful for his business, the resulting loss in law and order a "double-edged sword."

"It's good for business but it's not the kind of business you're happy to take on," he said. "It's sad."

The Oakland Police Department did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.