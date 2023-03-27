Tennessee crash kills six children; one woman critically injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred early Sunday morning and claimed the lives of six children.

According to a social media post from Robertson County Emergency Services, crews responded to reports of an accident on Interstate 24 near Pleasant View and Springfield, just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found an overturned vehicle as well as multiple juvenile patients in critical condition, as well as an adult woman who was also in critical condition.

Along with an overturned vehicle, the first responders saw another vehicle nearby with a man next to it who identified himself as the driver.

The driver did not have any complaints of injury.

The only other vehicle involved was an overturned car with extensive damage. Crews saw a man walking near the car who said he was inside when it overturned. He appeared to suffer minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Outside the overturned car was an adult female who appeared to have been ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release, and she too was taken to a nearby hospital.

The other six people on the scene were ejected from the vehicle, the release read, were pronounced dead and could not be resuscitated.

The six individuals were all females and between 1-18 years old.

NBC station WSMV in Nashville, Tennessee reported that the children were in a red Toyota Camry with a man and woman when the vehicle left the road and flipped.

Members of the Tennessee medical examiner’s office were sent to the scene to transport the deceased victims to the coroner’s office, and the investigation is being conducted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.