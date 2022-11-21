Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Temperatures remain quite cold across the US ahead of next storm system

Showers, thunderstorms expected in Gulf Coast states

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
After an unbelievable lake effect snow event that brought historic totals to New York over the weekend, a quieter day is in store for much of the country.   

A stationary front draped across Florida back through the Gulf Coast states will bring some showers and thunderstorms.  

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 21.

The national forecast for Monday, Nov. 21. (Fox News)

Temperatures are still quite cold for much of the country with a rebound coming ahead of the next big storm system. 

Expected temperatures early this week.

Expected temperatures early this week. (Fox News)

That system could bring travel delays for millions stretching from the Plains through the Southeast and up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. 

Forecast temperatures for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Forecast temperatures for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Fox News)

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."