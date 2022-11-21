Temperatures remain quite cold across the US ahead of next storm system
Showers, thunderstorms expected in Gulf Coast states
After an unbelievable lake effect snow event that brought historic totals to New York over the weekend, a quieter day is in store for much of the country.
A stationary front draped across Florida back through the Gulf Coast states will bring some showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures are still quite cold for much of the country with a rebound coming ahead of the next big storm system.
That system could bring travel delays for millions stretching from the Plains through the Southeast and up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.