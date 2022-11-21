Temperatures remain quite cold across the US ahead of next storm system

After an unbelievable lake effect snow event that brought historic totals to New York over the weekend, a quieter day is in store for much of the country.

A stationary front draped across Florida back through the Gulf Coast states will bring some showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are still quite cold for much of the country with a rebound coming ahead of the next big storm system.

That system could bring travel delays for millions stretching from the Plains through the Southeast and up into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.