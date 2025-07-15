Teen run over by a truck while sunbathing on the beach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver of a pickup truck allegedly ran over the legs of a 15-year-old girl lying on the beach in Oak Island, North Carolina.

Oak Island Public Safety officials were dispatched to a public beach on Monday just after 2 p.m. while responding to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle driving on the beach, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, who was evaluated on-scene for "possible non-life-threatening injuries" after the vehicle apparently ran over her legs.

Authorities transported the victim to a nearby hospital "out of caution," city officials said in the press release.

"The vehicle, a 2020 model GMC pickup truck, belongs to TI Coastal Services, a private contractor conducting Beach Survey work for engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol, in preparation for the upcoming 2025 / 26 Beach Nourishment Project," Oak Island said in the press release. "The Survey began on July 7 and is intended to last two weeks."



The project, which includes both land and sea surveying, was scheduled to take place between June 30 and July 7.

The city quashed false reports that the town's Beach Safety Unit caused the accident, saying that information spread on social media and other platforms is "FALSE and should NOT be shared if viewed online."

"Claims such as this can quickly cause the spread of misinformation, and lead to a dangerous lack of trust in first responders," the city said. "As with any claim of such a serious nature, it is always important to remember to evaluate the source of the information before sharing or forming opinions."