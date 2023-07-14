Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Teen mom killed baby in 'sick' way just so she could take a nap: Florida sheriff

Fentanyl mixed into the baby formula was powerful enough to kill 10 people, says Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper

Chris Eberhart
By Chris Eberhart | Fox News
close
Baby fatally overdosed on drugs his mother put in his milk: Nassau County, Florida sheriff Video

Baby fatally overdosed on drugs his mother put in his milk: Nassau County, Florida sheriff

Nassau County, Florida Sheriff's Office held a press conference to announce an arrest in a baby's overdose death. (Nassau County, Florida Sheriff's Office)

A Florida teenage mother allegedly killed her baby by giving her formula mixed with what she thought was cocaine, so she could take a nap, police said.

However, it was not cocaine in the orange pill bottle; it was enough fentanyl to kill 10 people, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during Thursday's press conference

First responders found the 10-month-old boy unconscious and without a pulse in the living room on June 26, the sheriff said. Their life-saving measures could not resuscitate the baby.

The mother, whose named was not released because of her age, allegedly told police a string of lies that investigators kept catching her in until she finally confessed, the sheriff said.

MEXICAN CARTELS’ DRUG DEALINGS ‘TOP PRIORITY’ AS FENTANYL POURS ACROSS SOUTHERN BORDER, DEA SAYS

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper holding rx bottle left hand, baby bottle right

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper details allegations against a teenage mother who allegedly mixed drugs in her baby's bottle, so she could nap. (Nassau County, Florida, Sherriff's Office)

The mom was tired and needed to rest, according to Leeper, who said that is not uncommon for any new mom. 

"What's not normal is what the mother put in the baby's bottle to go to sleep," he said. 

MAN ACCUSED IN MURDER GIRL, 10, PLAYING IN YARD MAY HAVE KILLED BEFORE: POLICE

After filling the bottle with formula, she allegedly grabbed an orange pill container from the bathroom and filled the baby bottle with what she thought was cocaine

"She laid him down in his crib to go to sleep, and he never woke up," Leeper said. "Now who does that? What mother would do that? That's not normal. That's sick … Babies are the most vulnerable among us. They're dependent on us for everything."

Sheriff Bill Leeper with evidence photo at press conference

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper shows the actual cup found at the scene in an evidence bag. (Nassau County, Florida, Sherriff's Office)

WOMAN TIED TO SUSPECTED FENTANYL DEATH OF ROBERT DE NIRO'S GRANDSON ARRESTED

Leeper showed a Mickey Mouse bottle in an evidence bag that he said was found at the scene and tested. 

The medical examiner's office said the baby died from fentanyl poisoning. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was charged with aggravated manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance. 

While she was being booked, Leeper said the mother told officers that she has not had her period in a while and might be pregnant again. 

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news journalist for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on twitter @ChrisEberhart48