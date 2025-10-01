Teen charged with murder after allegedly killing two girls in deadly hit-and-run crash: prosecutor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teen girls were killed in a hit-and-run incident in New Jersey with a 17-year-old boy facing murder charges, according to prosecutors.

The two teen girls were riding an electric bike when the unnamed 17-year-old allegedly struck and killed them both on Monday at around 5:26 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor's office. The teen girls were identified as Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, according to CBS.

Authorities said the teen girls were pronounced dead after arriving at area hospitals.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male from Garwood, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2021 black Jeep Compass at the time of the alleged murders.

SON ACCUSED OF BRUTALLY BEATING HIS MOTHER TO DEATH WITH GARDENING TOOL OVER INHERITANCE: POLICE

One neighbor told FOX 5 that the 17-year-old was parked outside one of the girl's homes for months and wasn't stopped by school administrators or police.

"He’s been parked outside her house for three months now. He was never stopped," a neighbor said.

MICHIGAN CHURCHES LOCK DOORS, POST GUARDS AFTER DEADLY ATTACK ROCKS GRAND BLANC COMMUNITY

A different neighbor described what she saw following the alleged murder.

"I had only seen one girl. And then I walked down the street a little bit and I saw the other girl. Just horrible. Nothing in the world is more horrible than what I saw yesterday. I have kids, you know, and so no family should have to go through this," the neighbor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She made complaints and nothing was done," family friend Tammy Carbajal told CBS. "It’s just a tragedy. It’s just a tragedy."