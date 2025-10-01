Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

U.S.

Teen charged with murder after allegedly killing two girls in deadly hit-and-run crash: prosecutor

Two teen girls were riding electric bike when a 17-year-old allegedly struck and killed them both

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Teen charged with murder after deadly hit and run crash: officials Video

Teen charged with murder after deadly hit and run crash: officials

A 17-year-old was charged with murder after allegedly killing two young girls in a hit-and-run crash on Monday, according to officials.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teen girls were killed in a hit-and-run incident in New Jersey with a 17-year-old boy facing murder charges, according to prosecutors.

The two teen girls were riding an electric bike when the unnamed 17-year-old allegedly struck and killed them both on Monday at around 5:26 p.m., according to the Union County Prosecutor's office. The teen girls were identified as Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, according to CBS.

Authorities said the teen girls were pronounced dead after arriving at area hospitals.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male from Garwood, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2021 black Jeep Compass at the time of the alleged murders.

SON ACCUSED OF BRUTALLY BEATING HIS MOTHER TO DEATH WITH GARDENING TOOL OVER INHERITANCE: POLICE

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas

Two teenagers were killed in a hit-and-run, and police allege that a 17-year-old boy is responsible. (Gofundme and FOX5)

One neighbor told FOX 5 that the 17-year-old was parked outside one of the girl's homes for months and wasn't stopped by school administrators or police.

"He’s been parked outside her house for three months now. He was never stopped," a neighbor said.

MICHIGAN CHURCHES LOCK DOORS, POST GUARDS AFTER DEADLY ATTACK ROCKS GRAND BLANC COMMUNITY

Memorial for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas.

A memorial was set up for Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas. (FOX 5)

A different neighbor described what she saw following the alleged murder.

"I had only seen one girl. And then I walked down the street a little bit and I saw the other girl. Just horrible. Nothing in the world is more horrible than what I saw yesterday. I have kids, you know, and so no family should have to go through this," the neighbor said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Jersey police officers

Police officers gather at the scene where two teenagers were killed. (Fox 5)

"She made complaints and nothing was done," family friend Tammy Carbajal told CBS. "It’s just a tragedy. It’s just a tragedy."

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue