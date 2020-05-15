Teacher on leave after Nazi accusation; family denies ties

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A South Carolina teacher has taken a leave of absence after accusations of Nazi ties surfaced in a social media post.

A Twitter account called Identify Dixie started a thread on Wednesday that identified Tim Manning Jr. as the man behind the Twitter account, SCnazi. It accused him of involvement in the Charlotteville, Va. rally in August 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Today I'd like to introduce you to the Nazi who gloriously f***ed up the Airbnb accommodations for the #UniteTheRight white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017,” the first post on Identify Dixie read.

The Twitter thread from Identify Dixie accuses of Manning of having ties online to the SCnazi account and various interactions with white supremacist individuals, groups and activities.

“Dude, you have no idea how much @SCNazi does for this movement, and has done for his whole adult life,” one screenshot stated.

Manning, a teacher at Pleasant Hill Middle School in Lexington County, denied the rumors. A spokesperson for Lexington County School District One said it was investigating the allegations, but did not identify Manning.

Elizabeth Millender, the lawyer representing Manning, confirmed that he was the man named in the post, and denounced the accusation.

SOUTH CAROLINA MAN ARRESTED FOR BOMB THREAT TO NASCAR'S DARLINGTON RACEWAY

“Any insinuation that the Mannings are responsible for the subject social media account is tantamount to false light and will be dealt with appropriately in a legal manner,” Millender said in a statement. “The Mannings are good, hardworking public servants.”

The “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 was the largest gathering of white nationalists in over a decade. Protestors gathered in Charlottesville in response to plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The event boiled over as counterprotests formed, leading to punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays. A silver Dodge Challenger later barreled through the crowds, killing one and injuring several.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump later commented on the incident, declaring that “there is blame on both sides” for the violence.