Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tyler Robinson

Taxpayer cost for suspected Charlie Kirk assassin's death penalty case predicted by Utah commissioner

Tyler Robinson case costs already exceed $250K with death penalty trial ahead

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
How Utah County is handling the case of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin Video

How Utah County is handling the case of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner discusses the legal, financial, and emotional pressures Utah County faces as the Charlie Kirk murder case moves toward trial.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Utah County leaders are navigating mounting costs, national media attention and public frustration over the county’s obligation to pay for defense attorneys in the case against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, one of three elected county commissioners who oversee policy, operations and finances, said Utah County has already spent "just over a quarter of a million dollars" on the case, a figure expected to double by year’s end and could reach around $5 million over the next year and a half.

"Under the Constitution, we have a right to a competent defense," Powers Gardner said. "It is imperative that if we want to have a society that we believe in justice, that justice needs to be fair and equal." 

She said she’s heard from constituents who are frustrated that taxpayer dollars will fund his defense. Still, she emphasized the county’s constitutional duty and the financial wisdom of ensuring a fair trial, especially in a potential death-penalty case.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION: LEGAL EXPERT UNPACKS DEFENSE CHALLENGES AND WHY EVIDENCE SECRECY COULD BE CRUCIAL

Mug shot of Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson

Booking photos for Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect in the Utah assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. (Utah Gov. Spencer Cox)

Powers Gardner said part of her role is keeping the community united after a tragedy that affected residents across political lines.

"My job is also to be a leader for my community, and that’s what I have focused on," she said. "You have to keep in mind, not everybody who was traumatized that day was a Charlie Kirk supporter. There were hundreds of people there that were protesting at that event and were just as traumatized that they saw a father and husband murdered."

"Our community had a horrific event take place, and that horrific event has affected people across party and ideological lines. Our job in local government is not to play politics, but to take care of all of our citizens — the ones that voted for me and the ones that didn’t. They’re still my constituents, and I work hard for them." 

— Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner

The judge deemed Robinson eligible for public defense, requiring the county to hire a death-penalty-certified team after all local attorneys declined the county’s standard contract.

"Because it is Charlie Kirk, we sent out that standard contract and got zero attorneys who were willing to take the case for our standard contract," Powers Gardner said. "It's a very emotionally and politically charged case. And because of that, none of our usual defense attorneys were willing to take the case."

She added that due to this being a "very high profile case," most of their usual contracts were not valid. 

ALLEGED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON'S DEFENSE COULD COST UTAH TAXPAYERS 'EIGHT FIGURES': EXPERTS

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

"That is very frustrating, but keep in mind that if there's any way that the defense in the future could claim that we scrimped or saved or undercut their ability to have a competent defense, that means appeals. And appeals mean more money and more time. It’s actually the most prudent use of taxpayer dollars to give Tyler Robinson a competent defense the first time."

Powers Gardner said the county tried joining Utah’s Aggravated Murder Defense Fund in 2024, a pool designed to offset defense costs in capital cases, but was denied. At the time of the killing, Powers Gardner said the county’s reserve for aggravated-murder cases had just $31 left.

Powers Gardner estimated the impact at about $5 per taxpayer spread over the course of the case, which she estimated could be roughly two years.

WHAT WILL BE TYLER ROBINSON’S DEFENSE STRATEGY? EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON ACCUSED CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSIN

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's lawyer outside of the courthouse.

Attorney Kathryn Nester and her security guard outside of Utah County District Court in Provo, Utah on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Nester is representing Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the assassination of Charlie Kirk.  (Alec Thornock for Fox News Digital)

Beyond legal costs, Powers Gardner detailed new security and operational burdens.

"Just housing Tyler Robinson in our jail is very expensive… He will be transferred using armored vehicles, and we will have to clear buildings around the courthouse, and we will have to cover that because there have been threats," she said. 

The county has implemented active-shooter training for the first time and continues to absorb overtime costs.

"In six weeks, we’ve used $250,000 on this," she said. "And we haven’t even started appearing in court yet."

Powers Gardner credited Gov. Spencer Cox for being "incredibly supportive," noting that he was personally engaged and communicative in the days following the shooting.

UTAH PROSECUTORS PREPARE POTENTIAL DEATH PENALTY CASE AGAINST CHARLIE KIRK SUSPECT TYLER JAMES ROBINSON

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaks at a news conference regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson faces a top charge of aggravated murder, which carries a potential death penalty. 

Prosecutors allege Robinson used his grandfather’s Mauser .30-06 rifle to climb onto a campus rooftop and shoot Kirk once in the neck while Kirk was speaking at a Utah Valley University campus event on Sept. 10.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue