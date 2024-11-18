Suzanne Simpson's home may be sold as missing realtor's husband remains behind bars in murder case

Missing Texas realtor Suzanne Simpson's home reportedly may be sold, a relative has revealed, as her husband remains behind bars on a murder charge after her disappearance.

The 51-year-old mother of four went missing on Oct. 6 after allegedly fighting with her husband of 22 years in front of their house in Olmos Park, in the San Antonio area, according to the arrest affidavit for Brad Simpson.

A junk hauler was seen out front of the Simpson home on Friday, with some items being taken out of the house, News 4 San Antonio reported.

Brad Simpson's brother, Barton Simpson, told the outlet that the home may go up for sale "possibly next year."

SUZANNE SIMPSON'S HUSBAND WENT TO DUMP SITE, HOME DEPOT, CAR WASH HOURS AFTER REALTOR'S DISAPPEARANCE: DOCS

"The family will not be residing there, and we need to get it cleaned up so that it can be rented or sold," he said. "We are helping the children move in that direction."

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Suzanne and Brad Simpson lived in the Olmos Park home with two of their children, ages 5 and 15.

Since the start of the investigation, reports about an "abusive" marriage have surfaced, painting a detailed picture of what took place behind the walls of their home in the months leading up to Suzanne's disappearance.

HUSBAND OF MISSING MOM SUZANNE SIMPSON CHARGED WITH MURDER

On the night of Oct. 6, a neighbor "directly across the street" witnessed Brad and Suzanne arguing loudly and "physically struggling" in his front yard. The neighbor observed that "Ms. Simpson was attempting to get away from Mr. Simpson's grasp as he tried to pull her downwards" and that Brad chased after his wife and was trying to grab her, according to documents.

The neighbor later heard screams coming from the wooded area across from his home.

SIGN UP TO GET THE TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

The Simpsons' 5-year-old child told a school counselor that on the evening of Oct. 6, Brad Simpson, 53, allegedly "pushed her mother against the wall, hit (physically) her mother on the face and hurt her mother's elbow inside their residence" and also "turned off her mother's phone because they were fighting."

A couple of months prior to that, Suzanne Simpson told her personal banker that she was being physically abused by her husband, that he would commonly take her cellphone away and "that if she went missing to look for her in a lake," documents show.

Suzanne also told the banker that her husband would tell her children that she had lost her cellphone after he had taken it from her.

MISSING SUZANNE SIMPSON'S DAUGHTER SAID FATHER 'TOOK MY MOTHER'S LIFE' AFTER REAL ESTATE AGENT'S DISAPPEARANCE

Just weeks before Suzanne's disappearance, Brad sent a text message to a female, writing, "I still feel bad about tonight. I never should've grabbed her phone and drove off but she was so protective of it. My dumb ass didn't know her passcode so I got locked out and had to bring it back. I really have no interest in looking through her phone or anybody else's. these devices are the Devil."

This female later told authorities that Suzanne was aware that her husband would "track" her and that he was "extremely jealous."

GET REAL-TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

The Simpsons' 20-year-old daughter has publicly expressed her own thoughts on the case. "My mom was a victim of abuse from my father," Chandler Simpson wrote on Instagram. "My father took my mother's life in a state of rage and control."

"In our community, this should not be happening and I will not stop speaking as the voice of my mother until she is found," she continued in her post. "I will forever represent all victims of domestic abuse and assault."

MISSING TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT’S HUSBAND KEPT IN JAIL WITH HIGH BOND AS FAMILY RIPS HIS LACK OF COOPERATION

On Nov. 7, authorities charged Brad with the murder of his wife.

"It is heartbreaking, but it brings our family some peace to know that authorities have gathered sufficient evidence to feel confident in moving forward with charges," Barton Simpson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"This also helps us come to terms with the reality that Suzanne is no longer with us, allowing us to begin the difficult grieving process and focus on rebuilding our lives, especially for the sake of the children and our extended family."

Brad was originally arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury, family violence and unlawful restraint for the Oct. 6 incident. Those charges have since been dropped, reportedly, as the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office pursues the higher first-degree felony charge, My San Antonio reported.

TEXAS MOM, LUXURY REAL ESTATE AGENT MISSING AFTER PARTY AT EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE CLUB, HUSBAND ARRESTED

Brad Simpson’s attorney, Steven Gilmore, is calling for an examining trial, which is a trial before a judge where evidence is presented to determine if there’s enough to move forward in the prosecution process, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To this date, the matter has not been reviewed by The Grand Jury," the motion for examining trial reads, according to the outlet. "Therefore, pursuant to Article 16.01, Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, [Brad Simpson] is entitled to an examining trial to determine whether or not there exists sufficient evidence to justify presentation of the matter to the Grand Jury."

Brad Simpson remains in Bexar County jail, and his bond hearing has been delayed to Dec. 19. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.