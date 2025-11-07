Suspicious package prompts medical visits at Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several U.S. servicemembers who found a suspicious package at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday afternoon reported experiencing headaches, prompting visits to a doctor on base, U.S. officials told Fox News.

All patients were listed in stable condition and later released. No hazardous materials turned up on base, Fox News is told.

Joint Base Andrews is home to Air Force One and other aircraft that support the president, vice president and senior U.S. leaders.

"As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area," the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed. An investigation is currently ongoing."

Authorities have not disclosed what the package contained or what may have caused the symptoms. The base was locked down temporarily while emergency crews assessed the situation.

Several of the individuals were taken to Malcolm Grow Medical Center on the base for evaluation.

Officials said the investigation remained active as they worked to determine the source and nature of the package.

