Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Air Force

Suspicious package prompts medical visits at Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One

Joint Base Andrews was temporarily locked down as emergency personnel responded to the incident

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published | Updated
close
BREAKING: US Naval Academy on lockdown as active threat reported Video

BREAKING: US Naval Academy on lockdown as active threat reported

'Special Report' anchor Bret Baier reports the U.S. Naval Academy is on lockdown after a midshipman who had been kicked out of the school has returned to campus armed with a weapon, multiple sources inside the U.S. Naval Academy tell Fox News.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several U.S. servicemembers who found a suspicious package at Joint Base Andrews on Thursday afternoon reported experiencing headaches, prompting visits to a doctor on base, U.S. officials told Fox News.

All patients were listed in stable condition and later released. No hazardous materials turned up on base, Fox News is told.

Joint Base Andrews is home to Air Force One and other aircraft that support the president, vice president and senior U.S. leaders.

US NAVAL ACADEMY IN ANNAPOLIS ON LOCKDOWN AS ACTIVE THREAT REPORTED

Joint Base Andrews

The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area," the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed. An investigation is currently ongoing."

A shot of Air Force One on an airport runway

Air Force One lands at Joint Base Andrews.  (National Geographic/Renegade Pictures)

SHOOTING AT GEORGIA'S FORT STEWART INJURES 5 SOLDIERS; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Authorities have not disclosed what the package contained or what may have caused the symptoms. The base was locked down temporarily while emergency crews assessed the situation.

Several of the individuals were taken to Malcolm Grow Medical Center on the base for evaluation.

Trump waves as he boards Air Force One

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One, as he departs for New York at Joint Base Andrews, Md., on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.  (Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials said the investigation remained active as they worked to determine the source and nature of the package.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue