Suspected gunman stalks Philadelphia teen girl moments before deadly shooting in new video

Philadelphia authorities have released a video showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a teen who was out walking her dog with another person over the weekend.

The surveillance video shows a hooded suspect stalking around, looking through and around parked vehicles to watch 17-year-old Teryn Johnson, who was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday night in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not yet made an arrest and is requesting public assistance for any information that could lead to an arrest.

On Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to the 5300 block of Harrock Street, after reports of gunfire.

Once on scene, the officers found a severely wounded victim and transported her to Temple University Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m., police said.

The new surveillance video leading up to the deadly shooting provides additional details surrounding the attack, including that at least two people were involved in carrying out the attack as well as a general description of the suspect and the identification of the getaway vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect watched the victims for several minutes before carrying out the attack and the video montage appears to confirm this information.

In the video, authorities said the suspect and at least one other person were in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger parked on the road next to the victims before it is seen parking further down the street.

Once the victim and the other individual pass the Challenger, the suspect, dressed in all-black clothing, exits and runs across the street towards them. The suspect appears to continue watching the victim from behind a utility van for several moments before re-entering the Challenger. The sportscar then drives up close to the victims, the suspect exits and fires a gun at least three times.

Witnesses at the scene Sunday night claimed the victim had several gunshot wounds, Fox 29 reported.

On Monday, Captain Jason Smith from the Philadelphia Police Department said at a press conference that the victim was "specifically targeted."

The Homicide Detectives Division is continuing to investigate the incident and the city of Philadelphia is offering a cash reward of $20,000 for information that results in an arrest and conviction.

Authorities warn not to approach the suspect but to contact 911 immediately.

Tips can be submitted via telephone, at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or texted to 215.686.TIPS (8477).