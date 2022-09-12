Father of 7 'ambushed and executed' on Philadelphia home's front lawn, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Philadelphia man was found dead on his front lawn after being "ambushed and executed," police say.

Officers responded to a home around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old father of seven dead.

Witnesses told investigators that a black Sedan parked in front of the victim's house and waited for him to come outside before a man stepped out of the car and "ambushed and executed," the victim, Captain Anthony Ginaldi told FOX 29 Philadelphia.

Detectives told the TV station the shooting may have been a case of mistaken identity.

PHILADELPHIA BRACES FOR POSSIBILITY MIGRANT BUSES FROM TEXAS WILL BE SENT TO CITY

The man was a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority manager. A family member identified him as Daniel Ruley, WPVI-TV reports.

Officials say 15 spent shell casings were found on the scene.

Ginaldi added bullets were fired in rapid succession, which has authorities believing the gun used in the shooting may have been modified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is surveillance video from the area that investigators will use as part of the ongoing investigation by homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department.