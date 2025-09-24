Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's defense attorney revealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PROVO, Utah — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a campus speech earlier this month, finally has a defense attorney.

Kathryn Nester, a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience, is spearheading the defense, according to a Utah County spokesperson.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was facing a crowd at Utah Valley University as part of a national speaking tour when a sniper's bullet struck him in the neck in the campus courtyard.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT REMAINS IN SPECIAL HOUSING UNIT DESPITE COMPLETED MENTAL EVALUATION

In a news release on Wednesday, officials announced Robinson's attorney was approved by the Utah County Commission.

"This afternoon, the Utah County Commission unanimously approved a contract to appoint legal counsel for Tyler James Robinson, as required under Utah law and after the court determined he couldn’t afford private counsel," the spokesperson said. "This action fulfills the Commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime—who cannot afford legal representation—are provided with a qualified defense."

Robinson is an electrician apprentice who recently drifted apart from his immediate family and became "more political" and supporting "more pro-gay and trans rights" over the past year, according to court documents.

In a text message to his roommate and trans romantic partner , he allegedly confessed to the crime and attempted to explain himself.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

"I had enough of his hatred," he wrote, referring to Kirk, according to court documents. "Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Robinson faces charges including aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty in Utah. As a result, his defense counsel and co-counsel are required under state law to be qualified to defend death penalty cases.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He may also face federal charges in separate proceedings.