©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Charlie Kirk

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's defense attorney revealed

Tyler Robinson faces charges in fatal shooting of Turning Point USA founder during Utah Valley University speech

By Michael Ruiz , Adam Sabes , Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
Kirk assassin used grandfather’s rifle to commit act and praised gun afterwards, authorities allege Video

Kirk assassin used grandfather’s rifle to commit act and praised gun afterwards, authorities allege

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn reports on the criminal charges facing Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin on ‘Special Report.’

PROVO, Utah — Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a campus speech earlier this month, finally has a defense attorney.

Kathryn Nester, a former federal public defender with more than 30 years of experience, is spearheading the defense, according to a Utah County spokesperson.

Kirk, a 31-year-old father of two, was facing a crowd at Utah Valley University as part of a national speaking tour when a sniper's bullet struck him in the neck in the campus courtyard.

A mugshot of suspected assassin Tyler Robinson wearing a protective vest with stubble on short hair, on the left, and victim Charlie Kirk in a blue suit and red tie on the right

This split image shows suspected assassin Tyler James Robinson, left, and victim Charlie Kirk, a founder of Turning Point USA, on the right. (Gov. Spencer Cox's office; AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In a news release on Wednesday, officials announced Robinson's attorney was approved by the Utah County Commission.

"This afternoon, the Utah County Commission unanimously approved a contract to appoint legal counsel for Tyler James Robinson, as required under Utah law and after the court determined he couldn’t afford private counsel," the spokesperson said. "This action fulfills the Commission’s constitutional responsibility to ensure that individuals accused of a crime—who cannot afford legal representation—are provided with a qualified defense."

Robinson is an electrician apprentice who recently drifted apart from his immediate family and became "more political" and supporting "more pro-gay and trans rights" over the past year, according to court documents.

In a text message to his roommate and trans romantic partner, he allegedly confessed to the crime and attempted to explain himself.

"I had enough of his hatred," he wrote, referring to Kirk, according to court documents. "Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Robinson faces charges including aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty in Utah. As a result, his defense counsel and co-counsel are required under state law to be qualified to defend death penalty cases.

Charlie Kirk shot, police secure the scene

Law enforcement tapes off an area after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot at the Utah Valley University, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

He may also face federal charges in separate proceedings.  
