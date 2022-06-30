Suspect in NYC shooting of woman pushing baby stroller on Upper East Side at large

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No arrests have been made so far in the fatal close-range shooting of a 20-year-old woman who was pushing a three-month-old infant in a baby stroller in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

As of 6:48 a.m. Thursday, an NYPD spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital that no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased woman is not yet available for release pending proper family notification, the spokesperson added via email.

At a press conference late Wednesday, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the nature of the relationship, if any, between the at-large suspect and the woman remains under investigation.

Without any more knowledge of the all-black-clad assassin, Adams placed blame on the "over saturation of guns" in the Big Apple, as well as "dangerous people that repeatedly leave our criminal justice system to continue actions like this." The shooting happened on a sidewalk in front of a public school in an area of Manhattan where billionaires reside on one side of the block, while the other is poverty-stricken.

NEW YORK CITY WOMAN PUSHING BABY IN STROLLER ON UP[PER EAST SIDE SHOT DEAD

The area is also just blocks away from Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor of New York City.

At approximately 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a person shot opposite of 164 E. 95th St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 20-year-old female who was unconscious with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Metropolitan Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 9:20 p.m., Sewell said at the most recent press conference.

STATES WITH HIGHER RATE OF GUN OWNERSHIP DO NOT CORRELATE WITH MORE GUN MURDERS, DATA SHOW

Preliminary investigation revealed the woman was pushing an approximately three-month-old infant in a baby stroller when an unknown person approached her and fired a single shot into her head from a very close range, Sewell said. Immediately after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading Eastbound on E. 95th St.

The suspect is described as a male last seen wearing in all black clothing including a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, Sewell said, giving no further descriptors.

Sewell urged anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS, saying all tips will be confidential.

At the press conference, Adams said he had met earlier in the day with the attorney general to discuss the issue of ghost guns and later with U.S. Sen. Kristi Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to talk about gun trafficking.

"This entire day we have been addressing the problem of the over proliferation of guns on our streets, how readily accessible they are and how there’s just no fear in using these guns on innocent New Yorkers. This is a result of that," the mayor said, referencing the shooting.

"These are real stories, real lives of when a mother’s pushing a baby carriage down the block, or an individual, a woman is pushing a baby carriage down the block and is shot at point-blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families," Adams said.

"It doesn’t matter if you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn, the over saturation of guns and dangerous people that repeatedly leave our criminal justice system to continue actions like this, it’s what’s making the New York City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies here in New York, across the country – and across the country – difficult to fight this issue."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams said so far 3,300 guns have been removed off streets.

"We’re going to continue to move forward, but we do need help from Washington, from the state, from our criminal justice system," the mayor said Wednesday. "We’ve been clear on that. We’re going to find this person who’s guilty of this horrific crime. We’re going to find him and bring him to justice. But we need the justice system to make sure this innocent person receives that justice that we’re asking for."