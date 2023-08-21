Expand / Collapse search
Suspect in 1990s Pennsylvania murder arrested in Mexico, another remains on the loose

Israel Mendoza, 43, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Jalisco, Mexico, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Orlando police bodycam footage captures dramatic water rescue

A man drove into a pond, but Orlando police were able to rescue him, Aug. 6, 2023. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

A man suspected in a 1998 drive-by shooting death on a Pennsylvania street was arrested last week in Mexico, police said. 

Israel Mendoza, 43, was taken into custody in the city of Jalisco by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Reading Police Department said Monday. 

OHIO TEEN WHO INTENTIONALLY KILLED BOYFRIEND IN HIGH-SPEED CRASH LEFT TWISTED ONLINE TRIBUTES TO HIM

Mendoza was arrested in connection with the Aug. 2, 1998 death of Michele Lutz. Lutz was shot in the back on Front and Elm streets. 

Homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

Israel Mendoza, 43, right, was arrested in Mexico in connection to the 1998 killing in Pennsylvania while another suspect, Robert Radhames-Herrera, left, is still being sought.  (Reading Police Department )

After the killing, Reading police investigators zeroed in on four suspects" Mendoza, Placido Rodriguez, Joshua Ramirez, Israel Mendoza, and Robert Radhames-Herrera.

Rodriguez and Ramirez were arrested in 1998 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy of third-degree murder. Both suspects were sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.

Radhames-Herrera remains at-large, police said. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.