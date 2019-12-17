Suspect in Maryland Popeyes stabbing that killed customer is indicted

A Washington, D.C., man who fatally stabbed a customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland last month has been indicted for murder, according to reports.

The indictment, unsealed Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, charges 30-year-old Ricoh McClain with common law murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to murder, WTOP reported.

Kevin Davis, 28, was killed outside a Popeyes restaurant in Oxon Hill, Md., on Nov. 4. It later emerged that Davis had cut the line at the Popeyes restaurant, where sales of a popular new chicken sandwich have been linked to a series of violent incidents reported at various locations in recent weeks.

Police said McClain had approached Davis, upset by his actions. An argument ensued, resulting in McClain stabbing Davis and fleeing the scene. A short manhunt followed before authorities arrested McClain.

Davis was transferred to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, WUSA reported.

WISCONSIN WOMAN CALLS POLICE TO REPORT WRONG KFC CHICKEN SANDWICH ORDER

Speaking to reporters later, Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the stabbing a "pointless crime" and said there was no indication that McClain and Davis knew each other.

“This is disrespectful … Again, what I think people are responding to and something I think we need to question how we are interacting with one another in society is how does a confrontation over cutting in line lead to death?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McClain is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Wednesday, WUSA reported.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.