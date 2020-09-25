Breonna Taylor protests: Suspect accused of shooting Louisville cops pleads not guilty

The man charged with the shooting of two police officers in Louisville during Breonna Taylor protests earlier this week pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of assault and wanton endangerment.

The plea was entered in a Louisville court on behalf of Larynzo Johnson, 26, who was arrested Wednesday night after the shootings.

He appeared in an orange jumpsuit and only spoke when the judge asked if he understood the charges. He answered that he did.

Bond was set at $1 million and the judge appointed a public defender to represent Johnson at his next court date set for Oct. 5.

The shooting happened Wednesday night after protesters took to the streets in Louisville and other cities around the country following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not indict officers for the fatal shooting of Taylor.

Taylor was killed March 13 in a botched drug raid on her apartment.

An arrest citation says Johnson was among a crowd in downtown Louisville that had been told to disperse after setting fires and causing property damage. The citation says Johnson intentionally fired multiple times at officers, hitting two of them.

Johnson is facing two counts of assault and more than a dozen counts of wanton endangerment.

One of the wounded officers, Maj. Aubrey Gregory, was shot below the hip and treated and released at the hospital. The other officer, Robinson Desroches, was shot in the abdomen and underwent surgery. He was listed in stable condition and expected to recover.

The grand jury that cleared the officers who shot Taylor indicted another officer, Detective Brett Hankison, on charges of recklessly firing shots that entered a neighboring apartment during the raid.

