Suspect accused of killing Washington state police officer, injuring a second arrested 'without incident'

A person suspected of killing a Washington state police officer and injuring another after a traffic stop turned into a deadly foot chase Monday night was arrested "without incident,” police said.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. local time in Bothell, outside of Seattle. The suspect led police on a brief pursuit following the attempted traffic stop, in which he got out of the vehicle, fled on foot and opened fire at two officers, killing one at the scene, according to KOMO News

Bothell Police tweeted Tuesday morning that the suspect -- who has not yet been identified -- later was "located hiding on a rooftop near the scene."

COLORADO COMMUNITY RALLIES AROUND COFFEE SHOP AFTER THIEVES VANDALIZE BUILDING, STEAL 'THIN BLUE LINE' FLAG

The department told KOMO News the traffic stop might have been related to a hit-and-run incident in the area, but an investigation is still ongoing.

The other officer wounded in the shooting is reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

“This is uncharted territory for us,” Johnson was quoted by the Seattle Times as saying during a press conference early Tuesday. “This is going to be a rough couple of days for our organization.”

FLORIDA SHERIFF, DEPUTIES WILL NOW 'PAY TRIBUTE' TO EVERY FALLEN POLICE OFFICER IN THE US

Johnson had said the suspect was considered "armed and dangerous” and was last seen by a witness holding a handgun.

During the search, which involved multiple K-9 units and a helicopter, Johnson also reportedly told local residents to “stay home, lock your doors, and if you see something, say something."

The motive for the violence remains unclear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a tweet, Bothell Councilman Mason Thompson said he was "heartbroken" about the incident.

"My prayers are with the officers who have been shot and their families," Thompson said.

Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report. This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.