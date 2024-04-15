Suspect in deadly Texas DPS office crash now charged, facing $2M bail

The man authorities say crashed a stolen 18-wheeler into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office, killing one and injuring 13 others is facing multiple charges.

Clenard Parker, 42, has been charged with evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle and multiple aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to online Washington County Jail records.

The crash happened on Friday in Brenham, Texas. Texas DPS said the crash happened around 11 a.m. when Parker was being pursued by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The truck then "took a hard right turn" and crashed into the building, which provides driver's license and motor vehicle services, injuring multiple people and killing one, officials said. Parker was arrested at the scene.

STOLEN 18-WHEELER CRASHES INTO TEXAS DPS OFFICE, 1 DEAD, MULTIPLE INJURED

Brenham is a city between Austin and Houston. The crash happened a day after Parker had visited the DPS office.

"While he was there, the driver's license staff advised Parker that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver license," Texas DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said to FOX 7 Austin.

UBER DRIVER HITS, KILLS 1-YEAR-OLD AFTER DROPPING FAMILY OFF IN HOUSTON

The Brenham DPS office is now closed to people in need of services while the investigation into the crash continues by the Texas Rangers, according to FOX 7.

"From details thus far, this was an intentional act of violence against innocent citizens and our civil servants that work in this facility," State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "As I stated in the press conference, we will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law."

"Join us in praying for the Texan who passed, those injured, and their loved ones," Texas Gov. Greg Abott posted to X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parker's bond has been set at $2 million. He has previous arrests going back to 1999, including cases for criminal trespass, arson, and prohibited weapons, FOX Houston reported.

FOX News' Chris Pandolfo, Greg Norman, Casey Stegall and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.