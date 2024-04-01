Suspect in deadly Nashville coffee shop shooting on Easter Sunday had extensive criminal history: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Anton Rucker, the gunman accused of killing one at Easter Sunday brunch at a coffee shop in Nashville, has a lengthy criminal history, Fox 17 reported.

Metro Nashville Police said Rucker is still on the run and is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list following the shooting that left 33-year-old Allen Beachem dead.

Fox 17 uncovered that Rucker has an extensive rap sheet, which includes multiple convictions for aggravated assault, evading police and selling drugs.

According to a criminal background report from TBI, Rucker’s convictions go back to 1997 and get increasingly serious over the years. He was most recently arrested in Rutherford County this past October, and is now facing three counts of selling drugs, Fox 17 reported.

"He has agg assault convictions in Nashville and was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges last 10/31, and on agg assault and gun charges last August," the Metro Nashville Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The TBI said Rucker is considered armed and dangerous. They are also offering an award of up to $2,500 for any information leading to his whereabouts.

On Monday morning, police revealed that the Mercedes believed to belong to Rucker was located during the night. Detectives are continuing to work to find Rucker, who police said was still as large as of Monday evening.

Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. when Rucker opened fire inside the coffee shop, striking five people and killing one man .

"There was an altercation between two men at Roasted. Sunday brunch was being served. During that time period, the altercation occurred and escalated, very sharply, to one of the men pulling a gun and firing multiple shots," said Don Aaron of the Metro police at a press conference on Sunday.

Roasted Salemtown, the restaurant where the shooting took place, issued a statement regarding the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Easter Sunday at Roasted Salemtown. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. We are cooperating and trusting authorities as they continue the investigation of this heinous crime," the restaurant wrote in a post on Facebook.

The restaurant continued saying that they will be working closely with local authorities and community leaders to understand how to prevent such tragedies in the future and to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

"We stand with Mayor O'Connell, Councilman Jacob Kupin, and the City of Nashville in combating the gun violence in our community. Our Roasted family will continue our commitment to supporting our community and providing an authentic cultural dining experience," owner and head chef Ericka Fizer said.

This restaurant has not had significant issues in the past, according to authorities.