©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

US

Summer fishing trip turns deadly as lightning strike claims lives of 2 teens: 'Full of promise'

Family members discovered the bodies of Joey Nelson Jr. and Randall Martin III after they failed to return home

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A summer fishing trip ended in tragedy for two Georgia teenagers who were fatally struck by lightning on the way back to their car.

Joey Nelson Jr., 18, and Randall Martin III, 19, both of Waycross, were killed July 10, after storms rolled through the city.

Ware County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call at about 10:15 p.m. in Waycross, and found Nelson and Martin dead next to a vehicle. 

The pair had been fishing and did not return home as expected, according to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Joey "JB" Nelson Jr.

Joey "JB" Nelson Jr. was found dead after Georgia authorities said he was struck by lightning. (GoFundMe)

OLYMPIC MEDALIST DIES IN TRAGIC LIGHTNING STRIKE DURING TRIP

Nelson and Martin were found by family members, who called 911.

The GBI found the duo were fishing when "they were overtaken by a severe thunderstorm," according to the release. 

As they were returning to their car, they were struck by lightning. 

The car also appeared to be hit by lightning, officials said.

Randall Martin III

Randall Martin III was fishing with a friend when he was fatally struck by lightning. (GoFundMe)

LIGHTNING STRIKE INJURES 20 AT POPULAR SOUTH CAROLINA VACATION GETAWAY

A GoFundMe created for Nelson's family described the 2025 high school graduate as being "full of promise and deeply loved by his family, friends, and community."

"His sudden loss has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew him," according to the fundraiser.

Lightning lights up the sky over lower Manhattan as a bolt strikes One World Trade Center in New York City on August 22, 2017 as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey.

The pair of teens were caught in the storm while fishing, according to authorities. (FOX News/Gary Hershorn)

HONEYMOON ENDS IN TRAGEDY AS LIGHTNING STRIKE CLAIMS NEWLYWED'S LIFE ON FLORIDA BEACH

A GoFundMe organized by the Martin family noted Randall died doing "something he loved."

"He touched the lives of so many in different ways," organizers wrote on the site.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraisers had raised more than $17,000 for both families.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is still active and ongoing, according to the GBI.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.