Florida officials say four people are injured after boat explosion
Florida officials say that a woman in her 50's was airlifted to a local hospital
Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina.
The Daytona Beach Fire Department said that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina shortly after 1:15 p.m. when the boaters attempted to refuel their boat, and when they started it up, it exploded, according to FOX 35.
One female that is in her 50s had to be airlifted to a local hospital for burn injuries.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
First responders treated the other three patients on the scene, and they were released without being transported to a hospital.