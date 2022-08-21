Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida officials say four people are injured after boat explosion

Florida officials say that a woman in her 50's was airlifted to a local hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Florida officials say four people are injured after boat explosion Video

Florida officials say four people are injured after boat explosion

Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Credit: Daytona Beach Fire Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department said that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the Halifax Harbor Marina shortly after 1:15 p.m. when the boaters attempted to refuel their boat, and when they started it up, it exploded, according to FOX 35.

Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina.

Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

One female that is in her 50s had to be airlifted to a local hospital for burn injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • Florida boat firefighters
    Image 1 of 4

    Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida smoke
    Image 2 of 4

    Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida fire
    Image 3 of 4

    Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

  • Florida boat
    Image 4 of 4

    Florida officials say that four people were injured after a boat exploded in a marina. (Daytona Beach Fire Department)

First responders treated the other three patients on the scene, and they were released without being transported to a hospital.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.