Fox Weather reporter saves woman in Dallas flash flooding as heavy rainfall submerged cars

A FOX Weather reporter pulled a woman from her car in Dallas when she got stuck in high floodwaters brought by heavy rains and flash flooding that turned some roadways into rivers and submerged vehicles early Monday.

Between two and five inches of rain was expected in most of northern Texas, with as much as eight inches of rain hitting isolated areas, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

With nearly eight inches of rain inundating parts of the Dallas area, some drivers were left stranded after getting caught in the rainfall, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Video from the area shows fast-moving water flowing down highways and submerging cars.

FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray helped rescue a woman who had lost control of her car after driving into the high water. Ray was seen on video pulling the woman out of the car window and carrying her out of the floodwater to safety.

Many drivers reportedly had to leave their stranded vehicles and wait for help on the side of the flooded roads.

"I kinda felt something was off when all the water was rushing to the side," Jared Williford told the station. "When I saw the traffic was stopped up here, I ended up in the far-left lane at the front and that’s when I got kinda swept away by the water."

Areas north of I-20 in the Dallas and Forth Worth area are under a flood watch until noon Monday, while areas south of I-20 are under an additional flood watch until 7 p.m. Monday, the NWS said.