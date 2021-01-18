Strong winds bring elevated fire danger, risk of power outages to parts of California

Strong winds ahead of a system that will bring much-needed rain to Southern California this week have elevated fire danger and brought the risk of power outages. High wind warnings are in effect for much of the area, with gusts as high as 80 mph in the mountains that could cause damage.

"Gusty to high winds could bring down trees and power lines, and bring elevated to critical fire weather conditions across much of central and southwest California Monday and Tuesday," tweeted the National Weather Service late Sunday.

That storm will move in Tuesday and bring rain to parts of southern California and southern Arizona. There could be the potential for flooding to the region.

Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Southern Rockies over the next few days.

Meanwhile, lake effect snow will pile up over cities downwind of Lake Erie, Ontario and Superior with significant accumulations for parts of New York and Michigan.

Lake effect snow is a common occurrence in the Great Lakes region during winter and late fall, according to the National Weather Service.

"Lake Effect snow occurs when cold air, often originating from Canada, moves across the open waters of the Great Lakes," it explains, on its website. "As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere." The air rises and clouds form, growing into a narrow band that produces snow, the National Weather Service added.