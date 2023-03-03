Storm over eastern US will bring tornadoes, other hazards

A strong storm moving across the eastern third of the country on Friday will bring several hazards, including tornadoes.

TEXAS, LOUISIANA SLAMMED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS, TORNADOES

On the northern edge of this system, snow will spread from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.

Above-average temperatures ahead of this storm will help fuel thunderstorms and the risk of tornadoes.

This comes as cold air sticks around across the West, with more rounds of heavy rain along the coast and mountain snow expected this weekend.