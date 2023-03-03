Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Storm over eastern US will bring tornadoes, other hazards

Wet weather continues for the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A strong storm moving across the eastern third of the country on Friday will bring several hazards, including tornadoes.  

TEXAS, LOUISIANA SLAMMED BY HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS, TORNADOES

Rain forecast in the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

On the northern edge of this system, snow will spread from the Great Lakes into the Northeast.  

Snow forecast across the northeastern U.S.

Snow forecast across the northeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Above-average temperatures ahead of this storm will help fuel thunderstorms and the risk of tornadoes. 

A threat of severe storms in the Southeast.

A threat of severe storms in the Southeast. (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The storm across the West this weekend.

The storm across the West this weekend. (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as cold air sticks around across the West, with more rounds of heavy rain along the coast and mountain snow expected this weekend. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."