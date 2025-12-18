Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Stolen plane crashes into building at Los Angeles airport; suspect arrested

Single-engine Cessna reportedly never made it off the ground at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A small plane crashed at a Los Angeles airport early Thursday after a suspect allegedly broke into the building around 4 a.m. and hijacked an aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Airport Police.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane, a Cessna C172, struck a hangar at approximately 5 a.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ceffeareno Logan, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of an aircraft.

"Logan … trespassed a private leasehold and onto Van Nuys general aviation airport gaining access to a Cessna aircraft, causing damage to adjacent infrastructure," LAX Police told Fox News Digital. "LAXPD immediately responded and took subject into custody."

men stand next to large hole on whole

An airplane crash at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles left a building with a gaping hole Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Sky Fox)

The FBI Los Angeles field office also confirmed to Fox News Digital that federal agents responded.  

Photos from the crash site show the single-engine Cessna C172 appeared to have left a large hole in the building.

Law enforcement officials said the plane never made it off the ground, KTLA reported. Investigators believe the plane struck the hangar while taxiing, the outlet added. 

single engine airplane in building

A Cessna plane was moved into a hangar at the Van Nuys Airport after an incident that led it to crash into a wall. (Sky Fox)

The plane appeared to have a damaged propeller after it was removed from the crash site and placed inside a building, footage from SkyFox showed.

It remains unclear whether authorities are searching for additional suspects.

cessna plane on ground

A single-engine Cessna aircraft sits on the tarmac outside a hangar. (Steve Nesius)

Van Nuys Airport is a general aviation airport operated by Los Angeles World Airports

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAX PD and the Van Nuys Airport for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
