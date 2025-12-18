Stolen plane crashes into building at Los Angeles airport; suspect arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small plane crashed at a Los Angeles airport early Thursday after a suspect allegedly broke into the building around 4 a.m. and hijacked an aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Airport Police.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine plane, a Cessna C172, struck a hangar at approximately 5 a.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ceffeareno Logan, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of an aircraft.

"Logan … trespassed a private leasehold and onto Van Nuys general aviation airport gaining access to a Cessna aircraft, causing damage to adjacent infrastructure," LAX Police told Fox News Digital. "LAXPD immediately responded and took subject into custody."

The FBI Los Angeles field office also confirmed to Fox News Digital that federal agents responded.

Photos from the crash site show the single-engine Cessna C172 appeared to have left a large hole in the building.

Law enforcement officials said the plane never made it off the ground, KTLA reported. Investigators believe the plane struck the hangar while taxiing, the outlet added.

The plane appeared to have a damaged propeller after it was removed from the crash site and placed inside a building, footage from SkyFox showed.

It remains unclear whether authorities are searching for additional suspects.

Van Nuys Airport is a general aviation airport operated by Los Angeles World Airports.

Fox News Digital reached out to the LAX PD and the Van Nuys Airport for more information.