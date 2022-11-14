Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Hampshire
Published

Stolen Amazon truck leads to wild statewide police chase

New Hampshire State Police say vehicle swiped while making deliveries

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 40-year-old homeless man has been taken into custody after stealing an Amazon truck and leading officers on a chase throughout New Hampshire, state police say. 

The pursuit began around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after authorities in Concord received a report of a "stolen Amazon delivery truck that was taken while making deliveries on S. Fruit Street," according to New Hampshire State Police. 

"The vehicle was tracked by cell phone through company assets and was on Interstate 93 South," it said in a statement. 

But when responding officers tried to stop the truck along I-93, "The vehicle refused to stop and Troopers initiated a motor vehicle pursuit," state police said. 

MAN WHO RAN INTO OHIO DAY CARE CENTER DURING POLICE CHASE HAS CRIMINAL RECORD, REPORT SAYS  

Police surrounded the Amazon truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, following the pursuit.

Police surrounded the Amazon truck in Manchester, New Hampshire, following the pursuit. (New Hampshire State Police)

"The pursuit traveled through Hooksett and Manchester, with the vehicle ultimately coming to a stop on a dead-end road on the north side of Manchester, on Elm Street," police added. 

The suspect, identified as Richard Royea of Concord, reportedly refused to comply with commands after exiting the vehicle and eventually was arrested when a K-9 was deployed. 

"The suspect continued to be non-compliant while taken into custody," New Hampshire State Police said.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Royea is now facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest/Detention, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated, Disobeying a Police Officer. Reckless Operation and Operating without a license, state police said, noting that Concord Police Department "will be charging Royea with motor vehicle theft-related charges." 

The motive for the alleged incidents was not immediately clear. A New Hampshire State Trooper who was admitted to a hospital for minor injuries has since been discharged. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.