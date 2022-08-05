Nebraska police make arrest in Laurel fires that left four dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement authorities in Laurel, Nebraska, have announced an arrest after four people were found dead following fires at two different crime scenes.

"NSP has made an arrest in connection with the investigation into homicides in Laurel," the Nebraska State Patrol tweeted on Friday morning. "Details will be provided at a news conference later this morning. Thank you to the public for your vigilance and cooperation with this investigation."

In a Thursday press conference, the Nebraska State Patrol detailed a Thursday morning incident where authorities responded to calls of an explosion and fire at a house in Laurel, Nebraska where one person was found dead.

Shortly after, a second fire was reported at a home three blocks away where three more dead bodies were discovered.

Colonel John A. Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said during the press conference it "would be a stretch" to conclude that there was no connection between the two events.

Authorities also said that they were searching for a black male suspect who fled the town in a silver sedan, possibly after picking up another passenger.

Fire investigators believe an accelerant was used in both fires and that the suspect or suspects were possibly burned during the blazes.

The state patrol also said Thursday night that "gunfire played a part in the incident at both homes."

A press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. local time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.