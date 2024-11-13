Special education teacher resigns, apologizes after viral video threatening Trump voters sparks backlash

A special education teacher in Connecticut has resigned after a viral video surfaced of her going on a rant and threatening violence and harm to supporters of President-elect Trump.

The viral video allegedly featured Cheshire educator Annie Dunleavy making threats to "handle" supporters of Trump.

"Just because you won doesn’t mean we don’t remember who the f--- you voted for," Dunleavy says in the social media clip. "Please don’t test your gangster on me because you will end on a stretcher, gone forever. So serious."

"If you voted for Trump please delete me, block me, get rid of everything of me or step to me so that I know what’s up, and I can handle you how I see fit," she added. "Please just come forward, we f---ing know."

On Monday, Cheshire Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Sloan said in a statement that he was made aware of the Snapchat video over the weekend that allegedly showed Dunleavy making the threats.

"Unfortunately, it came to my attention over the weekend that someone had taken a video of one of our teachers who shared what she intended to be a private message to her group on Snapchat. She was expressing her personal opinion and not those of the Cheshire Public Schools,' the statement read.

"That being said, it is immediately clear that it will be impossible to conduct business as usual for our students and staff without temporarily removing the teacher from the building, so we have done so until the outcome of the investigation," Sloan continued.

In a statement sent to Fox News Digital, Sloan said that Dunleavy has since resigned after his initial statement was issued.

"I am writing to inform you that Annie Dunleavy, our teacher who made the social media post I referenced in Monday's email, has announced her resignation from her employment with the Cheshire Public Schools effective immediately," Sloan wrote.

Sloan added that comments made in the video do not reflect the position of the school system.

"They were hurtful, deeply concerning, and ultimately undermined the faith that our community has placed in us," Sloan continued. "As a leader of this school system, I feel terrible for the angst that this has caused our community and I look forward to returning our focus on the great work that our educators perform every day."

The Cheshire Police Department also acknowledged the video and said they are investigating the incident.

"The Cheshire Police Department is aware of the recent social media post which has gone viral which involves an employee of the Town of Cheshire Board of Education," the statement reads. "Upon becoming aware of the nature of the post, an investigation was initiated."

Police added that no further information about the investigation was available at this time, but that Dunleavy would not be facing any criminal charges.

Connecticut state Sen. Rob Sampson issued a statement condemning the video, saying the conduct is unbecoming of a public school teacher and "deeply troubling behavior."

"Such behavior must not be tolerated in any school system," Sampson said. "Educators bear the vital responsibility to foster a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment for all students, regardless of their or their parents' beliefs. The remarks in this video raise serious concerns about this individual's ability to uphold that standard and protect the well-being of students in her care."

"Unfortunately, incidents like this reveal a troubling hypocrisy from the radicalized political left, which frequently accuses those on the right of bigotry and intolerance without evidence," he added.

"As a State Senator, I am fully committed to eliminating political bias from our classrooms. Education should equip students to think critically and independently, not to impose personal or political views on them. Unfortunately, incidents like this reveal a troubling hypocrisy from the radicalized political left, which frequently accuses those on the right of bigotry and intolerance without evidence. Accountability should apply across the board," — Connecticut state Sen. Rob Sampson, R-District 80

Sampson also sent a letter to Sloan voicing his concerns about "the hostile language and clear threats expressed" in the video.

"It is my belief that the nature of these remarks necessitates immediate action, as this behavior is beyond unacceptable and sends a damaging message to the community. Disciplinary actions, in this case, should clarify such conduct cannot and will not be tolerated within Cheshire Public Schools," the letter read.

The Connecticut Educator’s Association (CEA) acknowledged the video and told Fox News Digital in a statement that they called for a "civil discussion" and maintaining a positive environment in the schools.

"CEA values the right to free speech and respects the diverse opinions of our members. We know that emotions can run high after an election, and we encourage everyone to engage in respectful conversations as part of our democratic process. Keeping our discussions civil and focused is important in maintaining a positive environment in our schools. We must continue to share our views constructively while prioritizing respect, unity, and our shared commitment to educating and caring for our students," CEA President Kate Dias said.

Dunleavy has since apologized for the video and appeared on NEWS 8 WTNH.com to explain her side of the story and share her remorse for what she said.

"I was in a moment of high emotion, and I shouldn’t have posted," Dunleavy told the news station in an exclusive interview. "The message came off wrong, which was if this is going to give people the permission in their minds to enact violence against women, I wanted to say, I’m not going down without a fight.

"I will fight for myself, and if someone was to try to hurt me, I would protect myself."