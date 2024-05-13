South Carolina woman Mica Miller's husband says he tried to 'raise her from the dead' during eulogy

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

South Carolina pastor John-Paul Miller on Saturday remembered his late wife, Mica Miller, in a eulogy at his Myrtle Beach congregation, saying at one point that he tried to "raise her from the dead."

Mica Miller, 30, died by suicide on April 27 after calling authorities to her location at Lumber River State Park in North Carolina, about an hour's drive from Myrtle Beach.

Miller began his eulogy at his congregation called Solid Rock at Common Market by talking about his late wife's beauty, saying "everyone knew how beautiful she was on the outside," but only "a spouse knows how beautiful that person is on the inside."

"She was beautiful on the outside. She won so many beautiful pageants when she was young," he said in the eulogy, which was posted to YouTube. "…But I got to lay next to her body and spend time with her body about four times this week, and each time, it still didn't hit me. I thought she was gonna wake up. I even tried to raise her from the dead one time this week."

The pastor went on to describe Mica's zest for life and dedication to the church. He also described her love of travel for mission trips and other vacations to places like Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Disney World and Africa.

Robeson County Medical Examiner Richard Johnson ruled Miller died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 27. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins called the evidence "quite clear and compelling."

"While I know it’s not what many people wanted to hear, the evidence is quite clear and compelling, and we are as saddened as anyone that this occurred. There are many factors that we have reviewed that occurred over an extended period of time that are probably related to the reason for this investigation, but in the end, sadly, a tragic decision was made by Mica that ended her life," Wilkins said.

John-Paul announced his wife's suicide April 28, the day after her death, ABC 15 reported.

Mica Miller was in the process of formally separating from her husband, and had filed three "separate support and maintenance" requests since last year, the latest on April 16. Separate support and maintenance allows one spouse to receive court-ordered support from another spouse without officially divorcing.

Investigators determined that Mica purchased a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun from a pawn shop on the morning she allegedly died by suicide. Authorities found the gun case and a receipt for the purchase in her vehicle at Lumber River State Park.

They later recovered a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun where she was found dead, noting the same "serial number on the weapon matched the gun box that was found in Miller’s Honda Accord."

In a 911 call made to Robseon County at 2:54 p.m., which was shared by the sheriff's office, Mica can be heard asking a dispatcher if she can track down her location. When the dispatcher says she tracked Mica to the Lumber River State Park, she asked Mica why she wanted her location known.

"Tell me what happened," the dispatcher says.

"I'm about to kill myself, and I just want my family to know where to find me," Mica can be heard saying.

Robeson County Sheriff's Office investigators also determined that John-Paul "and a female that he is allegedly romantically involved with" were not in Robeson County at the time of Mica's death.

"Investigators learned through interviews that John Paul Miller was at an athletic event in Charleston on the day of Mica Miller’s death. John Miller’s vehicle was observed traveling on Hwy 17 Bypass, in Horry County at 2:22 pm on April 27, 2024," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "The investigation confirmed that John Miller was accompanied while traveling to and from the event in Charleston, SC."