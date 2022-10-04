Florida woman accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with boyfriend

A Florida woman has been charged with murder after stabbing her sister to death because she reportedly flirted with her boyfriend.

Fatiha Marzan, 21, has found out her long-distance boyfriend of five years had flirted with her 20-year-old sister, identified as Sayma Marzan in court documents, and he would tell her he loved her.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to an Orlando home on Sept. 26 where the sisters shared a bedroom, the news outlet reported. They found the sister dead inside.

FLORIDA DEPUTY SHOT, KILLED BY FRIENDLY FIRE WHEN SUSPECT FIRED POINTED BB GUN AT AUTHORITIES, SHERIFF SAYS

Fatiha Marzan allegedly called 911 saying she stabbed her sister. She then allegedly admitted to stabbing the girl three to four times in the heart. She reportedly purchased a knife set on Amazon two weeks earlier and hid it in a closet.

"Fatiha knew she had to wait until her family was asleep to stab Sayma because she did not want anyone to hear the incident," an affidavit stated. "Fatiha consciously decided to kill her sister, Sayma, and the decision was present in her mind at the time of the killing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marzan is charged with first-degree murder and is being held in Orange County jail with no bond, according to jail records.