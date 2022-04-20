South Carolina court halts planned firing squad execution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina’s highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution.

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is the also first state prisoner to face the choice of execution methods after a law went into effect last year making electrocution the default and giving inmates the option to face three prison workers with rifles instead.

SOUTH CAROLINA INMATE PICKS FIRING SQUAD OVER ELECTRIC CHAIR

The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg. The last execution by firing squad in the U.S. was in 2010.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.