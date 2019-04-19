South Carolina fifth grader died due to natural causes, not fight with fellow student, prosecutor says

South Carolina fifth grader Raniya Wright, who died shortly after a fight with another student at her elementary school last month, died due to natural causes, a prosecutor said on Friday.

Wright's family claimed she was being consistently bullied by another student in her class at Forest Hills Elementary, and the student baited her into a fight on March 25, during which the 10-year-old reportedly suffered substantial injuries after hitting her head on a bookshelf.

Prosecutor Duffie Stone said in a press conference on Friday that Wright's death was the result of a congenital condition called an arteriovenous malformation, a tangle of abnormal blood vessels in the brain. The child had repeatedly complained of headaches in the days and weeks before her death.

She added that no criminal charges would be brought against the student who allegedly fought Wright after the findings were revealed by the county coroner.

WOMAN GETS JAIL FOR RUNNING OVER SON IN SCHOOL PARKING LOT

"There was no evidence of trauma on or inside her body ... that would indicate that any fight (of) any magnitude contributed to her death," Stone said.

Authorities say that Wright and another student engaged in a fight during class on March 25, which did not involve any weapons. Wright was taken to the nurse, and paramedics later arrived to find the girl unconscious.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to the Medical University of South Carolina about an hour away in Charleston. She died two days later.

CALIFORNIA COUPLE WHO SHACKLED CHILDREN FACE LIFE IN PRISON

The Colleton County School district, which includes Wright's elementary school, issued a statement at the time describing the girl as bright, kind and involved.

“Our community has suffered a tremendous loss,” the statement read. “Raniya was a wonderful student. She loved to write, spend time with her friends, play basketball, and loved being a big sister. She was actively involved in her church as a junior usher.

"She will be missed greatly by her family, friends and the entire school.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this story.