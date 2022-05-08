South Carolina boy trapped in 40 foot well rescued by firefighters after clinging to pipes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped inside a 40-foot well.

The teen was rescued by firefighters from the Gaffney City Fire Department on May 7 after falling into the well in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The fire department responded to the incident at 7:57 p.m. and was able to extract the teenager out of the well by 8:24 p.m. when a firefighter was lowered into the well, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

Before being rescued, firefighters made voice contact with the teenager who was treading water and holding on to pipes in the well.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the Facebook post, the fire department said that these incidents are "not routine."

"Our firefighters train often for these scenarios, that are not routine but they do happen. We’re proud of the professionalism showed by our crews," the fire department wrote.