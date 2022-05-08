Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina boy trapped in 40 foot well rescued by firefighters after clinging to pipes

Gaffney, South Carolina authorities said the boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped inside a 40-foot well.

The teen was rescued by firefighters from the Gaffney City Fire Department on May 7 after falling into the well in Gaffney, South Carolina.

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped 40-feet into a well.

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped 40-feet into a well. (Gaffney City Fire Department)

The fire department responded to the incident at 7:57 p.m. and was able to extract the teenager out of the well by 8:24 p.m. when a firefighter was lowered into the well, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

Before being rescued, firefighters made voice contact with the teenager who was treading water and holding on to pipes in the well.

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped 40-feet into a well.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the Facebook post, the fire department said that these incidents are "not routine."

A 14-year-old in South Carolina was rescued by firefighters after being trapped 40-feet into a well.

"Our firefighters train often for these scenarios, that are not routine but they do happen. We’re proud of the professionalism showed by our crews," the fire department wrote.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.