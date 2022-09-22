Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother after gaining access to unsecured gun, police say

The South Carolina mother died from her injuries sustained in the shooting at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, deputies said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A South Carolina mom was shot and killed Wednesday morning and the sheriff’s office says her 3-year-old child is responsible. 

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at a home in the 4000 block of S. Pine St. in Spartanburg around 7:45 Wednesday.

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where the sheriff's office says the mom was pronounced dead. 

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, where the sheriff's office says the mom was pronounced dead.  (Google Maps)

Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, a 3-year-old child, and a maternal grandmother. EMS transported the victim to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, and investigators interviewed the grandmother. 

The sheriff’s office said the grandmother’s account of the incident matched the evidence at the scene, as well as the victim’s injuries. 

Investigators determined that the child had gained access to an unsecured firearm and accidentally shot the mother, identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush. She later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. 

A forensic autopsy was scheduled for earlier Thursday. The sheriff’s office told Fox News an investigation is ongoing, without providing additional details. 

