Source of 'UFO' panic, drone mystery claims responsibility for frenzy: report

A private aerial contractor has reportedly taken responsibility for the swarms of mystery drones that wreaked havoc over New Jersey’s skies last year.

Speaking at the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in August, the unnamed company allegedly revealed during a panel that their manned aerial craft was to blame for the scare across New Jersey’s skies, an attendee told The New York Post .

"You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us," an employee of the unnamed contractor reportedly said, according to The Post.

The admission reportedly came as the company conducted a live demonstration of the 20-foot aerial craft's unique flight movements as it sped through the skies with its four wings.

"I thought it was the military testing something out on the other side of the base," the individual said while detailing their first impressions of the aircraft, according to The Post.

The company claimed their aircraft was performing exercises to "test out their capabilities" over New Jersey in November 2024, The Post reported. The operations were reportedly not required to be disclosed to the public due to the company’s government contract.

"It feels like it’s a UFO because it defies what you’re expecting to see," the source said, adding that there was an "uncanny valley feeling" as the aircraft quietly soared through the sky for a demonstration.

"When it turned, you almost completely [lost] sight of it," the individual told The Post. "Which is why I think people were seeing this up in the sky, and why there were reports of people seeing it and saying it disappeared."

All conference attendees and demonstrations were reportedly required to be approved by the administration at Fort Rucker, which strictly prohibited any use of aircraft containing Chinese-made parts, according to The Post.

"It would definitely have to be cleared," the unnamed attendee reportedly said. "Somebody was 100% in charge of coordinating that."

The admission comes nearly one year after hundreds of drones flooded the Garden State’s skies, sparking fear throughout the area as residents expressed concerns over the origins of the aircraft. The saga began on Nov. 13, 2024, after a swarm of drones was spotted over the Picatinny Arsenal Army base in Morris County, and lasted until mid-December.

Under the Trump administration, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed earlier this year that the mystery drones were actually hobbyists and recreational pilots.

The Army and Fort Rucker did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.