Drones

Source of 'UFO' panic, drone mystery claims responsibility for frenzy: report

Company employee reportedly revealed aircraft was conducting capability tests over Garden State

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
White House reveals source of mysterious drones seen over New Jersey Video

White House reveals source of mysterious drones seen over New Jersey

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a message from President Donald Trump on the source of drone sightings reported over New Jersey.

A private aerial contractor has reportedly taken responsibility for the swarms of mystery drones that wreaked havoc over New Jersey’s skies last year. 

Speaking at the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit at Fort Rucker, Alabama, in August, the unnamed company allegedly revealed during a panel that their manned aerial craft was to blame for the scare across New Jersey’s skies, an attendee told The New York Post

"You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us," an employee of the unnamed contractor reportedly said, according to The Post.

HELLFIRE MISSILE BOUNCES OFF MYSTERIOUS ORB IN STUNNING UAP FOOTAGE SHOWN TO CONGRESS 

A person holding a controller while a drone flies in the background

The unnamed company reportedly told attendees at the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit that their aircraft was behind the mystery drones in New Jersey last year, according to The New York Post.  (iStock)

The admission reportedly came as the company conducted a live demonstration of the 20-foot aerial craft's unique flight movements as it sped through the skies with its four wings. 

"I thought it was the military testing something out on the other side of the base," the individual said while detailing their first impressions of the aircraft, according to The Post. 

The company claimed their aircraft was performing exercises to "test out their capabilities" over New Jersey in November 2024, The Post reported. The operations were reportedly not required to be disclosed to the public due to the company’s government contract. 

HOUSE WITNESS TESTIFIES UFOS NEARLY ACTIVATED RUSSIAN NUCLEAR MISSILES DURING 1982 INCIDENT

A stock image of a drone flying over a home

The admission reportedly came as the company conducted a live demonstration of the 20-foot aerial craft's unique flight movements as it sped through the skies with its four wings.  (iStock)

"It feels like it’s a UFO because it defies what you’re expecting to see," the source said, adding that there was an "uncanny valley feeling" as the aircraft quietly soared through the sky for a demonstration. 

"When it turned, you almost completely [lost] sight of it," the individual told The Post. "Which is why I think people were seeing this up in the sky, and why there were reports of people seeing it and saying it disappeared." 

All conference attendees and demonstrations were reportedly required to be approved by the administration at Fort Rucker, which strictly prohibited any use of aircraft containing Chinese-made parts, according to The Post. 

UFO MANIA GRIPS SMALL TOWN AFTER MYSTERIOUS GLOWING OBJECT SIGHTING GOES VIRAL

A stock image of a drone flying over the ocean at sunrise.

Hundreds of drones were spotted flying over neighborhoods in New Jersey last year, sparking mass hysteria and theories surrounding their origin.  (iStock)

"It would definitely have to be cleared," the unnamed attendee reportedly said. "Somebody was 100% in charge of coordinating that." 

The admission comes nearly one year after hundreds of drones flooded the Garden State’s skies, sparking fear throughout the area as residents expressed concerns over the origins of the aircraft. The saga began on Nov. 13, 2024, after a swarm of drones was spotted over the Picatinny Arsenal Army base in Morris County, and lasted until mid-December. 

Under the Trump administration, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed earlier this year that the mystery drones were actually hobbyists and recreational pilots. 

The Army and Fort Rucker did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

