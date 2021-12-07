Snowy weather forecast for Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic

Some of the coldest air of the season has moved into the Great Lakes and Midwest on Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s.

Light snow will develop over parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic.

A developing coastal storm will move northward and bring some snow to upstate New York and New England.

Rain will fall along the I-95 corridor, but this will not be a blockbuster event.

Meanwhile, the West is about to get socked with quite a bit of snow over the next seven days, especially over the mountains from the Cascades into the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.