Snowy weather forecast for Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic

Cold temperatures to chill Great Lakes, Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Some of the coldest air of the season has moved into the Great Lakes and Midwest on Tuesday, with highs only reaching into the teens and 20s.   

GFS (Global Forecast System) model

GFS (Global Forecast System) model (Credit: Fox News)

Light snow will develop over parts of the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic. 

ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) model

ECMWF (European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) model (Credit: Fox News)

A developing coastal storm will move northward and bring some snow to upstate New York and New England.   

Midweek eastern rain and snow threat  

Midweek eastern rain and snow threat   (Credit: Fox News)

Rain will fall along the I-95 corridor, but this will not be a blockbuster event.

Northwest rain and snow

Northwest rain and snow (Credit: Fox News)

Western snow potential

Western snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the West is about to get socked with quite a bit of snow over the next seven days, especially over the mountains from the Cascades into the Sierra Nevada and the Rockies.

