Small plane crashes in Arkansas, killing sole occupant

A small plane crashed in Arkansas' Fulton County, killing the sole occupant, authorities said.

The plane crashed north of Hardy around 2 p.m. Thursday in what’s known as the "quarry," according to Sharp County Sheriff Shane Russell.

Deputies responded to the scene near Gut Creek Bridge and found a single-engine aircraft, Fulton County Sheriff Jake Smith told KAIT-TV. The only occupant died. The victim's name has not been released.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.