Party of one: Man boards plane, realizes he's the only passenger on the aircraft

Paul Wilkinson, 65, boarded a flight from Portugal to Belfast all alone

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A man from Lancashire, England, arrived at an airport recently — only to realize he was the only passenger booked on the flight. 

Paul Wilkinson, a 65-year-old dad of one, boarded a flight from Faro, Portugal, to Belfast, Ireland, with Jet2 airlines. 

Wilkinson was surprised to realize he was the only person who bought a ticket for the flight that particular day, as SWNS reported.

At first, Wilkinson thought his plane had been delayed or canceled, since there were no other passengers at the gate when he arrived.

"I spoke to the stewards waiting to take the passports, and they said, ‘Oh, Mr. Paul, you’re VIP today … You’re flying on your own,’" he told SWNS. 

A dad arrived at the airport gate and discovered he was the only passenger boarding his Jet2 flight — he was called a "king" by the cabin crew and proceeded to treat the aircraft like his own private jet. 

The project manager said the flight really was like his own private jet. 

"The cabin crew were smiling … They kept calling me ‘King Paul,’" he said. 

"My suitcase came 'round on its own because I was the only one in baggage claim."

The service on the plane was "second to none," said Wilkinson.

He even took a few photos with the crew who were working the flight. 

Wilkinson said he got to take photos with the flight attendants and have a chat with the pilot as well. He said the service on the plane was "second to none."

"They did a one-on-one safety demonstration. We took photographs and the captain came out and had a chat with me," he said to SWNS. 

The three-hour flight cost Wilkinson roughly $143 — and he jokingly asked for a refund for his seat. 

One of the funniest parts of the day, he said, was when the plane arrived in Belfast and Wilkinson’s luggage was the only piece at baggage claim, as SWNS reported.

The best part? Wilkinson's bag was the only one at baggage claim — making it easy to spot. 

"My suitcase came 'round on its own because I was the only one in baggage claim," Wilkinson recalled. 

He was on the flight after leaving a golfing trip in Portugal to meet his wife, Deborah, in Belfast — saying she, too, was traveling, though not on a private plane.

"My wife said she was cramped up on another flight, and I was on my own private jet," he told SWNS. 

A Jet2 spokesperson told SWNS that it was a delight to serve Wilkinson in VIP style. 