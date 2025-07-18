SkyWest flight diverted after passenger tries to open emergency door, fights with flight attendant: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A SkyWest flight was diverted to Iowa after a passenger onboard tried to open the emergency exit and got into a fight with a flight attendant, reports said.

Mario Nikprelaj, 23, from Nebraska, was taken into custody Thursday at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids following the "in-air disturbance," the Cedar Rapids Police Department said.

"Got diverted to Cedar Rapids because this guy decided to try and open the exit row door then fight the flight crew and other passengers," a traveler who purportedly was on the plane wrote on X, sharing a video showing law enforcement removing a man from the aircraft.

The pilot of Delta Air Lines 3612 – which was being operated as SkyWest Flight 3612 -- was also heard saying on air traffic control audio that a passenger onboard was "in a fight with a flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit," according to ABC News.

The aircraft was traveling from Omaha, Nebraska to Detroit, Michigan.

Data from the website FlightAware showed that the Bombardier CRJ-900 airplane landed in Cedar Rapids about an hour after taking off Thursday night.

Both SkyWest and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday from Fox News Digital.

Police in Cedar Rapids said Nikprelaj was transferred to the Linn County Correctional Center and was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and first-degree harassment, among other charges.

"Further charges are possible pending further investigation," it also said.