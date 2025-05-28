Delta fight disrupted by pigeon flying around inside cabin, video shows

Expand / Collapse search
Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Video captures pigeon inside airplane before takeoff from Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Tom Caw/TMX)

A video captured a pigeon flying around the cabin of a Delta plane in Minneapolis, with a passenger shrieking as a man tried to capture the bird with his coat. 

The incident onboard Delta Flight 2348 late Saturday delayed its arrival in Madison, Wis., for around an hour. 

"When I boarded Delta Flight 2348 at MSP tonight, I overheard another passenger tell a flight attendant there was a pigeon on the plane. The pilot got on the mic and confirmed a pigeon was on the plane, and said he had no experience with this situation," passenger Tom Caw wrote on Instagram. "Baggage handlers boarded and carried the pigeon off. People applauded. A young girl asked if she could pet it." 

"The plane eventually pulled away and began taxiing to the runway, and then another pigeon emerged! This is my video of it flying through the cabin," Caw continued. 

Pigeon inside Delta plane

A pigeon is seen flying around inside the cabin of Delta Flight 2348 in Minneapolis on Saturday, May 24. (Tom Caw/TMX)

"It was caught, and we returned to the gate. Pilot said when he radioed the control tower about us coming back due to a pigeon, the guy said that was a first for him. Pilot told him it was the second time for him -- the first being half an hour earlier. Another baggage handler boarded and removed it -- still alive," he also said. "My guess is the pigeons were tired of flying and wanted snacks. They didn’t know this flight to MSN is too short for Delta to offer beverage/snack service." 

Passenger tries catching pigeon on airplane

A passenger is seen trying to capture the pigeon that was loose on Delta Flight 2348. (Tom Caw/TMX)

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Delta said it "appreciates the careful actions of our people and our customers to safely remove two birds from the aircraft prior to departure and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

Passengers react to bird on plane

Passengers are seen reacting onboard Delta Flight 2348 following an unsuccessful attempt to capture the pigeon with a coat. (Tom Caw/TMX)

The plane – an Airbus A220 – was carrying 119 customers and five crew members, a spokesperson added.

Fox News Digital’s Bonny Chu contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.