Six dead in dairy accident in rural Colorado plains area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least six bodies have been found after a "dairy accident" on the Colorado plains.

Southeast Weld Fire Protection District officials said crews were dispatched to a "confined space" rescue, where the bodies were found on Wednesday.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital the incident does not appear criminal in nature.

MIDWEST BIOFUELS PLANT EXPLOSION, BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES 3 DEAD, INCLUDING 2 CHILDREN

The identities of the victims and preliminary cause of the incident have not yet been released.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials confirmed to Fox News Digital they had received notification.

HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED DAYS AFTER DEVASTATING CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS FACILITY EXPLOSION

"The District extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims," the fire protection district wrote in a statement on social media.

Fire officials told Fox News Digital they will not release any additional information about the incident.

'UNHAPPY COW' SENDS TEXAS RANCHER FLYING TO HOSPITAL IN AIRLIFT RESCUE AFTER UNEXPECTED ATTACK

The dairy is located in a rural area near Keenesburg, which is less than 40 miles northeast of Denver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Weld County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.