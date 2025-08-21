Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Six dead in dairy accident in rural Colorado plains area

Southeast Weld Fire Protection District crews responded to confined space rescue call

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
At least six bodies have been found after a "dairy accident" on the Colorado plains.

Southeast Weld Fire Protection District officials said crews were dispatched to a "confined space" rescue, where the bodies were found on Wednesday.

The Weld County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital the incident does not appear criminal in nature.

Cows appear on a farm as raw milk is poured from one metal tin to another.

Colorado dairy farm confined space accident leaves six workers dead. (iStock)

The identities of the victims and preliminary cause of the incident have not yet been released.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials confirmed to Fox News Digital they had received notification.

Denver skyline

Fire officials responded to a confined space emergency in Weld County, which is about 40 miles from Denver, Colo. (Dave Parsons via iStock)

"The District extends its sincere condolences to the families of the victims," the fire protection district wrote in a statement on social media.

Fire officials told Fox News Digital they will not release any additional information about the incident.

Shot of a herd of cows in an enclosure at a dairy farm

OSHA confirmed it has been notified. (iStock)

The dairy is located in a rural area near Keenesburg, which is less than 40 miles northeast of Denver.

The Weld County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.
