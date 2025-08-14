Significant resources deployed in Wyoming hunt for hiker who disappeared in 'unforgiving' Bighorn Mountains

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Significant resources have been deployed amid the search effort for Grant Gardner, according to an Aug. 11 post on the Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office Facebook page about the Minnesota man who went missing while hiking in Wyoming and has not been heard from in more than two weeks.

"Since our last update considerable resources and man power have been deployed in the search for Grant Gardner," Sheriff Ken Blackburn noted in the post, noting that the effort "has been very active."

"To illustrate what is being done to search, the following is a partial list of assets and personnel who are currently, or have been working directly on this search," the post notes, before going on to list various resources, such as "Drones with cameras, capable of identifying colors and minute disturbances," "Drones, helicopters, and planes with FLIR capabilities," "Multiple dog tracking teams," "Horse and foot teams," "Wyoming National Guard," "Private pilots," and more.

The post on Monday — which was the latest update on the Facebook page — described the area as "unforgiving," and noted, "The Cloud Peak Wilderness is deceptively expansive, remote, and snow is starting to fall at higher elevations above 10,000 feet. Very thorough searches of these areas have been performed. Mr. Gardner could plausibly be in several areas and routes, all of which have been extensively searched."

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff's office to request comment on Thursday.

The last contact from Gardner was more than two weeks ago, on July 29, when he informed his wife that he had reached the summit of Cloud Peak, according to an Aug. 4 Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

"On August 1, 2025 the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding an over due hiker in the Cloud Peak Wilderness area, and immediately began a search and rescue operation," the post noted.

"Grant Gardner of Minnesota had planned on an approximate three day hike through the Misty Moon Lake area, eventually summiting Cloud Peak, and returning to his vehicle completing his journey. Gardner made contact with his wife on the evening of July 29, 2025 letting her know he’d made it to the summit. Since that time there has not been any contact with Gardner," the post stated. "A text sent to his wife at the summit indicated the climb was more taxing than he expected and he was tired."

Gardner and his wife Lauren have two children, according to Cowboy State Daily.

"He solo hikes, and he’s been hiking for over a decade," she told the outlet. "He’s used to this stuff, and he’s very detail-oriented."

A GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit the family has raised more than $34,000 so far.