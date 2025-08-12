Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Missing American hiker found dead in remote mountains over a month after disappearing: Reports

Guilford Cole Henderson's body located in remote Pyrenees area after search dogs and drones deployed

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Spanish authorities have located a missing American hiker's body and suspect he fell down a mountain, according to local media.

Guilford Cole Henderson fell around 650 feet down a mountain in a remote area in Spain while hiking on the Ordesa y Monte Pardido National Park in the Pyrenees, local newspapers El Espaniol and El Diario De Huesca reported. The area is along the borders of France and Spain. 

Authorities said his body was found on Friday.

Henderson was supposed to return home to the Netherlands on July 12, which caused the Spanish Civil Guard to launch a rescue effort. 

NBC News reported Henderson had parked his car in Torla, which is near the area he went hiking.

Guilford Cole Henderson is seen hiking on mountains

Guilford Cole Henderson fell around 650 feet down a mountain while hiking in a remote part of Spain, authorities said. (Facebook/Eric Simon)

Henderson's body was found in a "difficult-to-access area on the north face of Monte Perdido, in the municipality of Bielsa, after a fall of about 200 meters," according to the report.

The officials added that Henderson "showed no signs compatible with life."

Guilford Cole Henderson pictured with a dog

Guilford Cole Henderson was working as an engineer in the Netherlands. (Facebook/Eric Simon)

According to Henderson's LinkedIn, he graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and was working in the Netherlands as an engineer.

Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park in spain

Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park, Huesca, Aragon, Spain, Pyrenees mountains. Karst limestone peaks within Ordesa and Monte Perdido National Park, Spanish Pyrenees. (Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Authorities in Spain used search dogs and drones to locate Henderson.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
