Missing American hiker found dead in remote mountains over a month after disappearing: Reports

Spanish authorities have located a missing American hiker's body and suspect he fell down a mountain, according to local media.

Guilford Cole Henderson fell around 650 feet down a mountain in a remote area in Spain while hiking on the Ordesa y Monte Pardido National Park in the Pyrenees, local newspapers El Espaniol and El Diario De Huesca reported. The area is along the borders of France and Spain.

Authorities said his body was found on Friday.

Henderson was supposed to return home to the Netherlands on July 12, which caused the Spanish Civil Guard to launch a rescue effort.

NBC News reported Henderson had parked his car in Torla, which is near the area he went hiking.

Henderson's body was found in a "difficult-to-access area on the north face of Monte Perdido, in the municipality of Bielsa, after a fall of about 200 meters," according to the report.

The officials added that Henderson "showed no signs compatible with life."

According to Henderson's LinkedIn, he graduated from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and was working in the Netherlands as an engineer.

Authorities in Spain used search dogs and drones to locate Henderson.