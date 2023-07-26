Shootout erupts on California freeway as bullets bounce between cars causing innocent driver to crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that led to a collision, Fox News Digital has learned.

On Wednesday at 11:00 am, California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Contra Costa office said that authorities responded to reports of a freeway shooting on the westbound lane of Highway 24 near Lafayette, California.

Witnesses told authorities that they heard gunshots coming from between two vehicles traveling westbound. As the two drivers allegedly shot at each other, one of the vehicles collided with an uninvolved Ford, police said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured during the incident and the two cars involved in the alleged shooting fled the scene. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

The westbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed for less than a half hour for evidence collection, CHP said.

CHP asked witnesses of the incident to please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, California at (925) 646-4980.