©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Shootout erupts on California freeway as bullets bounce between cars causing innocent driver to crash

One of the vehicles involved in the California freeway shooting crashed into an uninvolved motorist

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting that led to a collision, Fox News Digital has learned.

On Wednesday at 11:00 am, California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Contra Costa office said that authorities responded to reports of a freeway shooting on the westbound lane of Highway 24 near Lafayette, California.

California highway

California Highway Patrol Contra Costa office responded to reports of a freeway shooting on Highway 24 near Lafayette, California on Wednesday morning. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Witnesses told authorities that they heard gunshots coming from between two vehicles traveling westbound. As the two drivers allegedly shot at each other, one of the vehicles collided with an uninvolved Ford, police said.

The driver of the Ford was not injured during the incident and the two cars involved in the alleged shooting fled the scene. Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

California highway

The two vehicles that were allegedly shooting at each other on Highway 24 fled the scene, CHP said. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The westbound lanes of Highway 24 were closed for less than a half hour for evidence collection, CHP said.

CHP asked witnesses of the incident to please contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez, California at (925) 646-4980.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.