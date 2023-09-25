Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Shooting in South Carolina's capital claims lives of 3 teenagers

SC officials did not disclose any additional details regarding the incident

Associated Press
Published
A shooting killed three teenagers and wounded a fourth person Sunday afternoon in South Carolina's capital city, a sheriff’s department said.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Saddletrail Road in Columbia just after 2 p.m., the department said in a news release. When deputies arrived, they found four people with gunshot wounds, who were then taken to a hospital.

South Carolina Fox News graphic

A shooting in South Carolina's capital killed three teenagers and wounded a fourth on Sunday afternoon. 

Three victims, 16- and 17-year-olds, died at the hospital, and the fourth victim was released, the sheriff’s department said. Officials did not release further details.

